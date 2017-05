UPDATE: 05/17/2017 1:22am The crash victim is identified as 21-year-old Brianna Carter of Jackson, Mississippi. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Forest Hill Rd. traffic accident fatality victim identified as Briana Carter-21, of Jackson. Cause of accident under investigation. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) May 17, 2017

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating the scene of a crash on Forest Hill Road and McCluer Road. One person was killed in the crash. The other driver involved is being treated at a local hospital.

No other details are available at this time.

Two vehicle accident on Forest Hill Rd. One driver deceased, the other driver transported for medical treatment. Under investigation. pic.twitter.com/SSqZcYRf9R — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) May 17, 2017

Traffic: JPD on the scene of a vehicle accident, Forest Hill Rd./McCluer Rd. One confirmed fatality. More info to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) May 17, 2017