Adams County man shot to death, found dead in bed

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities found an Adams County man dead in his bed early Tuesday morning.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Kelvin Sadler was found dead around 2:45 a.m.

Deputies went to a home on Southmoor Drive and found Sadler unresponsive in his bed from multiple gunshot wounds.He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the victim’s mom was in the home at the time of the shooting and call 911.

The investigation revealed that someone entered into the home through a window and shot him several times. The shooter left the house through the back door.

Deputies said burglary didn’t appear to be the motive. Investigators are following up on some leads at this time, but no arrests have been made.

Authorities said the victim was shot earlier this month and was taken airlifted to the hospital for treatment. Police did arrest a suspect in that case.