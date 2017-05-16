Another suspect charged in alleged dog fighting ring

Related Coverage Natchez man arrested for alleged dog fighting ring

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has arrested another person in connection with an alleged dog fighting ring.

Deputies arrested Georgia Ivrione Chatman Monday. She is charged with cruelty to animals in connection with the incident that led to the arrest of Charoyd Boyd on May 11.

Authorities said on May 11, they received several calls about dog fighting that was happening on Lasalle Street in the Natchez city limits.

When deputies arrived, they said they heard distressful yelps and howls coming from the bayou next to the residence. Deputies continued to follow the sounds and discovered it was coming from dogs. Boyd was arrested on that day.

More than a dozen dogs were rescued. Authorities said the dogs from this incident appear to be doing fine.