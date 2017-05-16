Catholic Charities looking for foster parents

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Catholic Charities is looking for foster parents to take in children with special needs.

Gretta Winters has been a foster parent for over the last 20 years. But two years ago, she took on another role with Catholic Charities and decided to become a therapeutic foster parent.

Winters says foster parents need to give children.

“The home, the love, and treatment, whatever it takes to make them productive citizens and help them through this time of need,” Winter said.

Therapeutic foster parents are certified in dealing with children who have been abused and also suffer from specific diagnoses, like ADHD.

“The training consists of CPR certification, managing aggressive behavior, medication, and diagnosis,’ says Shamir Lee, Program Specialist Supervisor with Catholic Charities.

The training lasts for a month, and it’s held during the weekends. Parents must be between the ages of 21 and 64 years old and live in a 60-mile radius of Jackson.

But therapeutic foster care may not be for everyone.

Winters says she has had children in her home who have been abused.

“Until you want to take on that challenge and you honestly understand where these children are actually coming from, it’s not something that every parent can do,” Winters said

Catholic Charities works with the Department of Human Services. The number of children needing a foster home varies daily.

Catholic Charities is hoping to certify at least 20 new foster parents by the end of the year. The next training is in June.