DPS honors fallen officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Department of Public Safety honored the agency’s fallen officers Tuesday.

The tribute was held at the DPS headquarters on E. Woodrow Wilson Boulevard.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves was this year’s keynote speaker.

“To lawsuit enforcement, you are the guardians of public safety, and you deserve the utmost respect for risking your lives each and every day, day in and day out, month in and month out, year in and year out,” Reeves said.

During the ceremony, each fallen officers’ name was called as their pictures were displayed on the wall.