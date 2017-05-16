MBI issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old boy

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old boy.

MBI said authorities are looking for Gavin Baily of Nettleton.

He is about 5’8 with blonde hair and blue eyes.

MBI said he was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday at Nettleton Junior High School wearing a green shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gavin Bailey should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-841-9040.

