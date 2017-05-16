Former Magee officer rescued from truck submerged in water

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) — A former Magee police officer is rescued from a truck submerged in water.

Police say the man had a medical emergency and veered off the road, landing in a pond.

“We got a 911 call, and they said that there had been a single vehicle accident,” Officer Matt Gibson said, who was first on the scene.

“The truck was out in the middle, and they said that the driver was still in the truck so I looked, and I saw that he was still moving and I noticed that the truck was still starting to go under the water lower,” Gibson said.

Police say Gibson and the other officers wasted no time. They rushed into the water to rescue the man.