Former Whitfield employee sentenced for abusing vulnerable person

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –A former Mississippi State Hospital employee is charged with abusing a hospital resident.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 36-year-old James Sorrell pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Rankin County Circuit Court Monday,

Hood said Sorrell was a Whitfield employee when he punched a resident at the facility in the face.

Judge William Chapman, at the request of the Attorney General’s Office, found that this was a crime of violence, meaning Sorrell will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half of his sentence.

“We appreciate the good caregivers who work long hours for low pay caring for our most vulnerable,” said General Hood. “However, it is a bright line healthcare workers know not to cross—do not let your temper cause you to harm a person in your care. Healthcare workers are trained to get help if they need assistance with a patient. I hope Judge Chapman’s 10-year sentence will serve as a deterrence to all those working with patients.”

Sorrell was sentenced to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 10 years suspended, 10 to serve, and five years post-release supervision. He was also ordered to pay all court costs and assessments.