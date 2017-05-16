Habitual offender sentenced to life without parole in Madison County

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of house burglary, auto theft and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Michael Guest Fabiyonne Kentell Peel is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

D.A. Guest said law enforcement officers went to a Ridgeland apartment complex on January 10 after someone saw three unknown men coming out of the residence.

Ridgeland Officers said they later discovered that a purse with hundreds of dollars in cash, and iPad, bank cards, and keys to a Dodge Charger had been stolen.

Authorities said one of the men stole the car from the parking lot.

Later, one of the stolen credit cards was used at a store. Officers were able to use surveillance video to develop a suspect.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Peel.

While in jail, Guest said Peel made a recorded phone call where he told another individual that Stephanie Mejia was “snitching” and someone needed to take care of her. Mejia was shot and killed in Jackson later that same day.

“This case is an example of outstanding police work and cooperation of several different law enforcement agencies working together to bring Peel to justice. The Ridgeland Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jackson Police Department should be congratulated on a job well done.”

“This case is an important reminder of the need to keep habitual offenders behind bars. Peel is a very dangerous man, who was the mastermind of the robbery, and who when caught had no problem trying to cover his tracks and the tracks of his co-defendants by having Mejia killed. Because he is a violent habitual offender, he will now spend the rest of his life behind bars as punishment for his crimes.”

“I want to give a special thank you to Investigator Charlie Rubisoff and the Attorney General’s Office for their assistance in this case. The AG’s Office was able to download and analyze electronic information that was critical in us being able to present evidence to the jury showing how the defendants were working in concert together and also placing Peel in the area of the burglary.”

Peel has four prior felony convictions. He has been convicted of receiving stolen property and three counts of burglary of a dwelling in 2011. He was on probation for these convictions at the time of the new crime.