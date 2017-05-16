Jackson Salvation Army feeds homeless at local parks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Salvation Army is helping out those less fortunate for National Salvation Army Week.

The Jackson location fed the homeless at Battlefield Park, Poindexter Park, and Smith Park Tuesday.

The goal of this week’s event is to help push the organization’s mission. Some local restaurants even helped out by donating the food for this event.

“This is truly our mission. Our mission is to do the most good and to show the love of Christ in every action that we do,” said Erin Campbell, of the Salvation Army. “So by feeding the homeless, we are truly serving those in need.”