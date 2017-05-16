JSU alumni president writes open letter to IHL

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The president of the Jackson State University National Alumni Association sent an open letter to the IHL board of trustees about the search for the university’s next president.

The letter, sent by Yolanda Brown, is addressed to Dr. Glenn Boyce, Commissioner of Higher Education and C. D. Smith Jr., President & Chair of IEO Search Committee.

Brown wrote the letter asking the board to respect and honor the recommendations made by those individuals chosen to represent the school. She put in her letter that any other decision would be a dishonor to the process and a disservice to Jackson State University.