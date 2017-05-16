National security adviser: Information Trump shared with Russians ‘wholly appropriate’

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says information that president shared with the Russians was “wholly appropriate” and based on “open source reporting.”

The adviser, H.R. McMaster, says Trump’s revelation “in no way” compromised intelligence sources and methods.

McMcaster did not deny that Trump discussed classified information.

Trump said in a tweet earlier Tuesday that he had the authority to share “facts pertaining to terrorism” and airline safety with Russia.

Trump’s tweets did not address whether he revealed classified information about the Islamic State group, as published reports have said and as a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

12:03 p.m.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster is standing by his statement denying a Washington Post report that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, McMaster said the “premise of that article is false.” He added Trump did not have a “conversation that was inappropriate or resulted in any kind of lapse in national security.

McMaster said the real threat to national security was leakers “releasing information to the press.”

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump shared classified information with Russian officials that jeopardized an intelligence source.

McMaster told reporters after the story broke: “I was in the room. It didn’t happen.”

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate intelligence committee has reached out to the White House to request additional information on recent reports about alleged dissemination of intelligence information.

Rebecca Watkins, a spokeswoman for committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., says Tuesday that the panel wants to know more about reports that President Donald Trump shared classified information with two Russian officials.

A current U.S. official tells The Associated Press that the intelligence shared addressed a threat from Islamic State militants that a U.S partner shared with the United States. The official demanded anonymity so as to discuss the private meetings.

