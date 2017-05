BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – J.C. Keys pitched five innings and gave up one run as Southern Miss downed Southeastern Louisiana 11-3 Tuesday night at MGM Park.

The win was the 41st of the season for the Golden Eagles, which ties a school record.

USM still has three games left in the regular season. They travel to Texas-San Antonio before going back to MGM Park for the Conference USA Tournament.