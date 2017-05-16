Vision to Learn partners with JPS to give free screenings to students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Vision To Learn and Jackson Public Schools have partnered together to provide free eye care screenings to students.

The screenings were announced Tuesday at Timberlawn Elementary School. The screenings are for K-12 students in Jackson Public Schools.

Vision To Learn will provide vision screenings to every child in JPS, and its clinics will travel to schools and provide each child who did not pass the screening with an eye exam. If the child needs glasses, he or she can choose their very own style and frame, and the glasses will be provided to the child at school within two weeks, all free of charge.

So far, 380 JPS students have been screened and 53 students have received eye exams.

“Vision To Learn serves kids in over 180 cities from Honolulu to Baltimore,” said Beutner. “We are delighted to expand our services to Mississippi and to be working with Jackson Public Schools to provide students with the glasses they need to succeed in school and in life.”

“Thousands of Jackson Public Schools students have vision issues. With the help of Vision To Learn, we will make sure every student who needs glasses, gets them,” said Dr. Murray. “This effort will help thousands of our scholars in Jackson see the board, read a book and participate in class.”

Thx @VisiontoLearn for providing eye glasses to scholars at Timberlawn Elementary. Look at those smiles 😀😀!#awesome pic.twitter.com/Im7iXUCypZ — JacksonPublicSchools (@JPSDistrict) May 16, 2017