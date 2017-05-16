Window smashed at Subway on Watkins Drive; Cash register stolen

Photo Credit: Justin Burks, WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – An employee at the Subway on Watkins Drive says a cash register was stolen from the restaurant during an apparent break-in.

The glass window on the door of the restaurant was busted out.

The employee tells WJTV a cup that was filled with money was also taken from Subway.

JPD officers were at the scene when our crews arrived.

This is a developing story.  Check back soon for updates.

 

