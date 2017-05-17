Crash involving cement truck and 18-wheeler in Bovina

UPDATE: 05/17/2017 8:34am MHP Corporal Eric D. Henry says that troopers responded to the incident at I-20 westbound at mile marker 13 near Bovina at approximately 6:38am on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Their investigation shows that the cement truck was rear-ended by the 18-wheeler as both were traveling westbound. “Both vehicles overturned in the roadway.” Corporal Henry says that the drivers did not suffer serious injuries. The concrete mixing truck belongs to Jackson-based MMC Materials.

UPDATE: 05/17/2017 7:54am The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a preliminary report indicates that the cement truck was in the right, westbound lane when the driver appears to have begun experiencing mechanical problems and decreased speed. An 18-wheeler was behind him and the driver may have attempted to pass the truck on the left when it was not possible to slow down in time. The trailer snagged the back of the cement truck. The cement truck traveled less than a quarter of a mile and flipped on its side.

At this time traffic is moving at a slow pace and is expected to be stopped again once it is possible to clear the trucks from the interstate.

UPDATE: 05/17/2017 7:35am Traffic delays in the area are heavy as authorities continue to work the scene of the crash.

Original Story:

WARREN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV ) – Police and emergency responders are on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a concrete mixing truck on I-20 westbound at mile marker 13 in the Warren County town of Bovina. Both lanes of traffic are blocked at this time.

@MississippiDOT two vehicle accident involving 18 wheeler and Concrete Mixer Truck on I 20 w/b at mm 13 Warren Co both lanes blocked — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) May 17, 2017

