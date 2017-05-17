Grandy Jury indicts former Jackson teacher on sex charges

JACKSON, MISS — (WJTV) A Hinds County grand jury has indicted a former Provine High School teacher with sexual battery.

39-year old Amber Turnage is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17- year old student.

She faces 6 counts of sexual battery.

Warren Martin, the child’s attorney, said there are several videos of inappropriate behavior between Turnage and the student.

Martin also claims Turnage gave the student gift cards to keep him quiet.

A representative with Jackson Public Schools said Turnage has been terminated.