JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Police are investigating a second fatal crash that has taken place since last night.

The Jackson Police Department (JPD) confirms at least one person has been killed in an incident on Medgar Evers Boulevard and Boling Street.

The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle some time after midnight on May 16, 2017.

Traffic: JPD on scene of a traffic accident involving 18 wheeler and motorcycle, Medgar Evers Blvd./Boling St. One confirmed fatality. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) May 17, 2017

WJTV is on the scene and is working with authorities to get more details. The names of the person killed has not yet been released.