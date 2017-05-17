People promote cycling awareness in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, MISS –(WJTV) Cycling enthusiasts gathered in Ridgeland for the annual Ride of Silence event.

The event was started 10 years ago. Its goal is to promote cycling awareness along with honoring those who were killed or injured while riding their bike.

Cyclists met up at the North Park mall and then police escorted them through the city.

Jayce Powell says that cycling is a way for him to exercise, but he is also a living testimony.

“I was hit about 15 years ago while riding my bicycle home from work,” said Powell. “It’s really important for me to raise awareness.”

May is national bike month.