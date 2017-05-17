TRAFFIC: Heavy delays I-55 northbound past Savannah and Daniel Lake, Exit 90A

UPDATE: 05/17/2017 7:52am Delays of approximately 40 minutes are now expected.

UPDATE: 05/17/2017 7:26am Area delays are now estimated as being approximately one hour in duration.

Original Story:

HINDS COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) Traffic delays are expected on I-55 past Savannah Street and Daniel Lake Boulevard near Exit 90A.

The Jackson Police Department is on the scene of a crash.  All northbound lanes are blocked at this time.  Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and to use extra caution near the site.

Delays of at least 55 minutes are expected at this time.

There is no word on the severity of the crash but it is believed to involved several vehicles.  There is no word of possible injuries at this time.  WJTV will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

 

 

