CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fatal accident at North Frontage Road near the Natchez Trace in Clinton claims the lives of two early Wednesday morning according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Corporal Eric Henry with MHP says it was a one vehicle accident.

A dark colored Honda was traveling west on North Frontage when the driver lost control and struck a tree.

According to Henry the driver and a passenger were killed on scene.

The names of the crash victims are not being released at this time.