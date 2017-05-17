Water main break in Vicksburg affecting all residents, some schools closing early

UPDATE: 05/17/2017 11:59am Because of the water outage in the city some schools in the Vicksburg Warren School District are closing early today.

The following schools will close at 12:15pm:

Bowmar

Warrenton

Tiger Academy

The follow schools will discuss at 1:00pm:

VHS

AOI

Fresh Start and STAR Academies

Vicksburg Junior High School

Warren Junior High School

All other schools will dismiss at the regular time.

Original Story:

VICKSBURG, Mississippi (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg, Mississippi says a break in the water line coming from the city’s main water plant is affecting all city water customers.

According to a posting on the city’s Facebook page, crews are working to repair it now.

