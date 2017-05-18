C Spire Day of Country: Behind the scenes

WJTV, Katey Roh Published: Updated:
FILE - In this April 3, 2016, file photo, Kenny Chesney performs at the 4th Annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)

(WJTV) – The fourth annual C Spire Day of Country concert is just days away, but crews have been setting up since last week.

WJTV’s Katey Roh got a look behind the scenes at where the artists will be and what people can look forward to seeing – and hearing.

Crews are preparing for thousands to fill the Baptist Health Field for the consert.  Scoptt Parenteau is the Public Relations Manager for C Spire.  He says, “We’ll have a huge crown here Saturday, several, several, several thousand people.”

Some familiar faces will take the stage.

WJTV will give tickets away to the concert on Thursday, May 18, 2017.  Tune in for details.

 

 

 

