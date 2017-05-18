One dead, more than a dozen injured after car drives into NYC pedestrians

NEW YORK (AP) – The Latest on a car striking pedestrians in Times Square (all times local):

12:55 p.m. – The White House says that President Donald Trump has been “made aware” that a car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square and that he will continue to receive updates as the situation unfolds.

New York City law enforcement officials say at least one person was killed after a car traveling through the popular tourist area drove into a crowd of pedestrians around lunchtime Thursday. About 20 other people were injured.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that Trump was briefed before New York authorities confirmed the death.

Officials say the driver is in custody and being tested for alcohol.

Trump is holding a news conference at the White House later Thursday with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

12:40 p.m. – A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.

The official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after the Thursday lunchtime crash and is being tested for alcohol.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism.

Television images taken at the scene showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

