Car stolen from Kroger on I-55 with 6-year-old inside

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Deputies and Jackson Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy and the suspects who kidnapped him.

It happened early Thursday morning at the Kroger on I-55.

Jackson Police say 6-year-old Kingston Frazier was sitting in a silver 2000 Toyota Camry with the Mississippi license plate HYX 783 when someone stole it.

Frazier as last seen wearing a white tank top with khaki shorts, according to Jackson Police.

That vehicle was last seen traveling south on I-55 toward Northside Drive around 3 a.m.

The suspects in this case are two black men.

Jackson Police believe one of those two men may be traveling in a white van.

Suspect is a BM, approx. 6 feet tall. A white van driven by a skinny BM was also on scene and believed to be affiliated w/ this incident. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) May 18, 2017

Authorities need your help locating Kingston Frazier. If you’ve seen him or the silver Toyota Camry, call police immediately.

We’re told that the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is leading the search for Frazier. Jackson Police say they are assisting.

We’ll have continuous updates on the search for the 6-year-old on WJTV This Morning.