City of Clinton collecting water to help out with Vicksburg water outage

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Clinton is organizing a drive to help out the City of Vicksburg during the water outage.

Clinton officials and the Clinton Courier are working together to collect water that will be shipped to Vicksburg on Saturday.

The Clinton Public Works, Police, and Fire Departments are also helping out with the drive.

Residents and businesses interested in assisting in the drive may drop off donations at the following locations:

City Hall, 300 Jefferson Street (8 am – 5pm)

Fire Station 1, 1234 Clinton-Raymond Road

Public Works Department, 525 Springridge Road (7am-4pm) through Friday, May 19, 2017.

If after 5 PM Friday, please make donations at Fire Station 1. Water will be delivered by City Personnel to Vicksburg officials for distribution to residents on Saturday.