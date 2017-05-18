Company sued in prison bribery scheme to pay state $2M

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A company that made drug testing cups involved in Mississippi’s prison bribery scandal will pay the state $2 million.

Alere, the parent company of Branan Medical Corp., agreed Tuesday to settle a lawsuit without admitting wrongdoing.

Texas drug-testing supplier Mark Longoria pleaded guilty in August to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit bribery in sales of Branan cups. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Longoria said he learned that consultant Cecil McCrory was kicking back $60,000 to then-Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps but didn’t stop it. Prosecutors say he may have known from the beginning.

Hood in February sued 22 people and companies associated with the bribery scheme, saying they should repay more than $800 million they received from the state. Alere is the first company to settle.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)