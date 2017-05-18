Former Fox News President has died at the age of 77

(WJTV) – Fox News is reporting that the company’s former chairman and CEO, Roger Ailes, has died at the age of 77.
In a statement to Fox News his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Ailes says that, in addition to be a loving husband to her, “He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back.”
Get the latest news and weather for Central Mississippi by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your telephone or mobile device.