Former Fox News President has died at the age of 77

(WJTV) – Fox News is reporting that the company’s former chairman and CEO, Roger Ailes, has died at the age of 77.

In a statement to Fox News his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Ailes says that, in addition to be a loving husband to her, “He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back.”

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

