Old Trace Dog Park ribbon cutting

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Old Trace Dog Park in Ridgeland is now officialy open.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the new park.

The park has separate fenced areas for large and small breeds, watering stations, and benches, is open to the public free of charge. The exception is on weekends between May and September when a park entrance fee of $5 per vehicle is required. Walk-ins are still admitted free.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District Board of Directors have also approved a conceptual plan for a similar venue to be built at Lakeshore Park in Rankin County.

Rankin County Animal Adoption Foundation has secured the construction costs through donations.

“We are fortunate that we have two substantial donors that love animals,” said Nancy Blanton of the RCAAF. “Due to their generous nature, we currently have funds in the bank to fund a dog park in Rankin County and we feel that Lakeshore Park at Barnett Reservoir is an ideal location.”