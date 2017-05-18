Vicksburg water outage; Crews working to repair water main break

Related Coverage Vicksburg residents told to secure almost a week’s worth of water

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs has declared a state of emergency due to the city’s water outage.

Water went out Wednesday evening after a water main break on a 36-inch line that is located at the city’s water plant.

Officials said the line is under 12 feet of floodwater. Mayor Flaggs said the water could be out for the next five days.

Crews are creating a dam to be able to pump the water and begin the repairs to the line. Officials said the dam is 70 percent complete. Multiple contractors are at the site working.

The Mississippi River is projected to crest on Sunday at 48 feet. The area is also expected to get some rain in the next few days.

Mayor Flaggs said he is hopeful that they can get the repairs done within five days.

The City of Vicksburg is still purchasing water and taking donations. The City of Clinton is coordinating the community effort to collect cases of bottled water to send to Vicksburg.

Mayor Flaggs said Canton, Port Gibson and the City of Jackson have called to offer aid.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Charles Atkins said they also need volunteers to distribute water.

Anyone who wants to help should call the police department. Anyone who needs water delivered should call 601-801-3431.

Just talked to Mayor Flaggs. No one in Vicksburg has water right now. Could be that way for 5 days. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/gsTxjwDxSG — Beth Alexander (@BethAlexanderTV) May 17, 2017