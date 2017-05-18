Willow Street Apartment Fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Fire investigators are trying to determine what started an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

According to Cleotha Sanders, Division Fire Chief of the Jackson Fire Department Office of Fire Investigations, crews were on the scene at the Willow Street fire around 7 a.m.

Sanders said there was a fire in one of the units at the complex. Firefighters conducted a search and found no one inside, authorities said.

They were able to get the fire under control in less than 15 minutes.

Sanders said the fire was contained inside that one unit.

No injuries were reported.

 

