Culkin Water District issues system wide boil water alert

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Culkin Water District has issued a system wide boil water advisory for its customers.

The advisory is due to excessive usage and pressure loss that is being caused by the Vicksburg water outage.

Culkin serves the northeastern portion of Warren County with a population of about 12,000 people.

Culkin officials said the alert is in effect until further notice.

