Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this July 24, 2013 file photo, New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner leaves his apartment building in New York. Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner has acknowledged he communicated online with a girl who accused him of sending sexually explicit messages, but he said he’s also been the subject of a hoax, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan says the Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m. Friday.

They declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after a 15-year-old North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months.

She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.

The investigation of his laptop led to the discovery of a cache of emails from Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to her aide Huma Abedin, Weiner’s wife.

FILE PHOTO – Top Clinton aide Huma Abedin walks ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton following a private meeting with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Friday, June 10, 2016, at Clinton’s home in Washington. The FBI has obtained a warrant to begin reviewing newly discovered emails that may be relevant to the Hillary Clinton email server investigation, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. FBI investigators want to review emails of longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin that were found on a device seized during an unrelated sexting investigation of Anthony Weiner, a former New York congressman and Abedin’s estranged husband. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s