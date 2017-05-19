IHL to hold meeting Monday about JSU’s president search

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning said they would hold an emergency special called meeting at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

IHL will discuss personnel issues concerning the search for the next president of Jackson State University.

Carolyn Meyers resigned as president of the university last year.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige has been serving as interim president.

