Man accused in Mississippi College carjacking denied bond

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man accused of carjacking a student on the campus of Mississippi College appeared in court Friday.

A judge denied bond for Omar Bankhead during his initial appearance in Clinton Municipal Court.

U.S. Marshals arrested the 24-year-old outside of a department store in April in Iowa City. Bankhead was extradited to Mississippi Friday morning from Iowa.

Bankhead was charged with aggravated armed carjacking.

On April 2, a student was carjacked in the parking garage on campus. After receiving numerous tips, police identified Bankhead as the suspect, after surveillance that was released to the public.

“Let this extradition show that the Clinton Police Department will go far and wide to return criminals to face justice. Through the diligence of the Clinton Police and U.S. Marshals, I am proud that Omar Bankhead will face justice in Mississippi for his crimes.”

