Parent claims son touched inappropriately by assistant principal

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman filed a federal lawsuit against the Hinds County School District Friday alleging that her son was inappropriately touched by a Byram Middle School assistant principal.

Attorney Abby Robinson is representing the woman and her son.

The woman claims that the incident happened in April after her son was accused of selling candy in school. The mom alleged that assistant principal Tommy Brumfield searched her son’s pockets and then touched him inappropriately.

The parent alleges that her son wasn’t selling candy; she claims he was giving it away.

WJTV has reached out to the school district about the allegations. We will provide an update once we hear back from them.