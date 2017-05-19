Parent claims son touched inappropriately by assistant principal

Lawsuit filed against Hinds County School District

WJTV Published: Updated:

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman filed a federal lawsuit against the Hinds County School District Friday alleging that her son was inappropriately touched by a Byram Middle School assistant principal.

Attorney Abby Robinson is representing the woman and her son.

The woman claims that the incident happened in April after her son was accused of selling candy in school. The mom alleged that assistant principal Tommy Brumfield searched her son’s pockets and then touched him inappropriately.

The parent alleges that her son wasn’t selling candy; she claims he was giving it away.

WJTV has reached out to the school district about the allegations. We will provide an update once we hear back from them.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s