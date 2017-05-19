Special Agent receives ‘Top Cop’ honor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Josh Campbell from the Office of the State Auditor has received the Top Cop” award.

“Special Agent Campbell’s leadership skills combined with his work ethic and attention to detail earn him the title of ‘Top Cop’,” said State Auditor Stacey Pickering. “We are fortunate to have him serve in our office as we work to protect Mississippi taxpayers.”

According to officials, Campbell was assigned to a three-person team investigating public corruption in north Mississippi.

The team identified over 600 potential criminal actions against one public official, and they received 259 indictments for this investigation alone.

The Top Cop program recognizes top law enforcement professionals in Mississippi. The annual awards program is sponsored by the Mississippi Center for Police and Sheriffs. Awards are given to officers representing state and metro area law enforcement agencies.