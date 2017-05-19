TIMELINE: Kingston Frazier’s tragic death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The community is mourning the tragic death of a 6-year-old little boy.

Kingston Frazier was kidnapped early Thursday morning from the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson.

The three suspects arrested in the case have been charged with capital murder.

The above timeline explains what happened from the time Kingston was kidnapped up until the arrest of the last suspect. All of the information has been gathered from law enforcement.

The suspects, Byron McBride, Dwan Wakefield, and DeAllen Washington all have a prior history of arrest, according to police.

Ridgeland Police said Washington and Wakefield have juvenile arrests records. McBride was arrested in 2016 in Ridgeland for false ID and discharging a firearm in Ridgeland city limits, according to police.