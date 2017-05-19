Water expected to be back on in Vicksburg Friday night

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Water will soon be back on in Vicksburg after a water main broke Wednesday leaving the city dry.

City leaders expect the water to be turned back on at 10 p.m. Friday.

Crews worked around the clock to build a dam, pump water out and dig down 12 feet to the broken pipe. When water is restored the water plant will go back online, and pressure will be increased slowly.

“Tonight about 10 p.m., we will start turning on the high service pumps. Will turn them on one at a time,” said Eddie Busby, manager at the Vicksburg water treatment plant.

Once all the pumps are on pressure will remain low for about 24 hours.

The water plant manager says it'll be about 24 hours before pressure is fully restored. Might take a week before water is drinkable. @WJTV https://t.co/74GdWwem7I — Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) May 19, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: #Vickburg's Mayor says water will begin being restored at 10 tonight. pic.twitter.com/smjEtNWfyY — Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) May 19, 2017