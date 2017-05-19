WJTV 12, others donate water to Vicksburg

Related Coverage City of Clinton collecting water to help out with Vicksburg water outage

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Community members are stepping up to help out Vicksburg residents.

WJTV worked with Mac Haik Flowood, Jackson and Madison to host a drive for people to donate bottled water.

Drop-off locations were set up at the Walmarts in Madison and Flowood. Dozens of cases of water were donated.

Vicksburg native and football star Malcolm Butler is also helping out his hometown. The New England Patriots player sent water to Vicksburg.

Vicksburg High School athletes helped give away 200 cases of bottled drinking water, 100 five gallon buckets and 55-gallon drums of water for flushing. The supplies were gone in less than 30 minutes.

“Along with Malcolm, we just wanted to show that we can give back to the city,” said Preston Nailor, athletic director of the Vicksburg-Warren School District. “We got our athletes out here. Vicksburg high school football, basketball, softball, and baseball out here working just to contribute and give a helping hand.”

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and City of Clinton has also been collecting water to send to Vicksburg. Other agencies and community members have also donated.