C Spire Day of Country Concert area evacuated because of weather

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Madison gears up for Kenny Chesney and a host of country stars to perform on Saturday, the weather is causing a delay.

At around 4:00 the C Spire Day of Country concert area was evacuated because of lightning at Baptist Health Systems Campus in Madison.

Fans were asked to get under tents or go to their vehicles.

However, they were told not to leave the concert completely, according to C Spire reps.

According to a C Spire Concert official, they’re waiting for about 30 minutes to an hour before letting concertgoers return to the area pending weather conditions.

Here’s more information on the concert and prohibited items: http://www.cspire.com/cms/wireless/cspire-live-2017/