Ole Miss softball shuts out Arizona State 2-0 for regional title berth

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The top of the Ole Miss order was on top of its game for the Rebels on Saturday.

Elantra Cox and Kylan Becker combined for five of the team’s six hits, with Miranda Strother adding the other, in a 2-0 win over Arizona State. Ole Miss will play in its first-ever regional final on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

That trio picked up the only two runs for the Rebels in the bottom of the sixth. Cox led the inning off with a triple. Becker followed that up with a triple of her own, scoring Cox. Then Strother grabbed a double to score Becker and give the Rebels a 2-0 lead heading into the final frame.

That’s where Strother came up big again for her team. Sashel Palacios drilled a shot to center field and rounded first to go for a double. Strother fired a throw to get Palacios in time to start another scoreless inning for starter Kaitlin Lee.

Lee threw her 11th consecutive complete game in Saturday’s win. That’s the first school record she broke on the day. The junior tossed her 10th shutout of the season, breaking the record she set on Friday.

The Rebels await the winner of Arizona State and either North Carolina or Southern Illinois. That game will take place on Saturday night.