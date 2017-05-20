Yazoo County man crushed by a tractor

By Published: Updated:

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) –  A 79-year-old man dies in Yazoo County Friday after a tractor runs over him. Eden and District 3 Fire Departments, Pafford Ambulance and the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Eden Midway Road.

According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, Charles Winstead suffered head and chest trauma after being crushed by a Massey Ferguson Tractor.

We’re told Winstead stepped off the tractor and appeared to be checking electrical problems. Rivers believes the tractor had been left in gear.

After running Winstead over, the tractor went over a hill and later found in a wooded area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s