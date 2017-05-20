Yazoo County man crushed by a tractor

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 79-year-old man dies in Yazoo County Friday after a tractor runs over him. Eden and District 3 Fire Departments, Pafford Ambulance and the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Eden Midway Road.

According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, Charles Winstead suffered head and chest trauma after being crushed by a Massey Ferguson Tractor.

We’re told Winstead stepped off the tractor and appeared to be checking electrical problems. Rivers believes the tractor had been left in gear.

After running Winstead over, the tractor went over a hill and later found in a wooded area.