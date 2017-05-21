Continued Coverage: St. Dominic Hospital put on lockdown after an armed man is found near the Emergency Room

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police officers responded St. Dominic Hospital around 10 o’clock Saturday night when a man with a weapon was found near the entrance of the emergency room.

Police say a white male, who appears to be in his 40’s, armed with a firearm, was found sitting inside an SUV right outside of the hospital.

When officers arrived on scene, the man inside the SUV fired his weapon.

SWAT team members and hostage negotiators were called to the scene.

Police tell us, at some point, the man inside the vehicle suffered a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to UMMC where he is listed in critical condition.

JPD, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Clinton Police Department were on scene. At one point, armed men were scene on the top of a nearby roof.

No other injuries were reported. Officials don’t believe the incident had anything to do with St. Dominic Hospital.

They are not sure why the individual came to the location.

This is still under investigation. The identity of the man has not been released.

The scene is now clear.