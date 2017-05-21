Rebels score seven unanswered runs to go to first Super Regional

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Britanny Finney hadn’t even batted in Ole Miss’s two Oxford regional games before Sunday’s final.

That didn’t stop her from knocking in three runs, including a go-ahead two-run home run, as Ole Miss scored seven unanswered to top North Carolina 7-2. The Rebels are going to their first-ever Super Regional. They will face the winner of UCLA and Cal State Fullerton in the next round.

With the game tied at two in the top of the sixth, Finney’s blast put the Rebels ahead 4-2. Miranda Strother started adding insurance in the seventh with a RBI single before Ole Miss got two more to feel more comfortable.

That was after Finney and Strother got their team back into the game. They each came through in the top of the fourth with singles to tie the game at two.

Kaitlin Lee regrouped after giving up two runs on four hits in the first two innings. She finished with a complete game, giving up just one more hit while striking out six batters.