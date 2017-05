JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands across the state are without power after a severe line of storms moved through Sunday evening. It’s unclear when the power will be restored at this time.

There are multiple reports of damage to homes in Copiah County in the Eagle Lake Community.

Pieces of a roof were blown off one home in that area.

In Rankin County, there are reports on a tree on a home on Kelly Circle.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries.