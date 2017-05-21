“They should be lynched” found on MS State Rep.’s Facebook Page

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver’s Facebook page is getting a lot of attention after a recent post. It’s regarding the recent removal of Confederate monuments in Louisiana. The Republican represents District District 46 – Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery, Webster counties.

Below is the text of the post:

“The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific. If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, “leadership” of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED! Let it be known, I will do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State.”

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is responding to the post. State Representative Sonya Williams Barnes, a Democrat from District 119 sent WJTV this statement in response to the Facebook post:

“The shameful, but seemingly extremely comfortable, choice of words used by my colleague Rep. Karl Oliver, were offensive to me as the act of lynching was commonly used and most targeted toward African American men, women and children in the south and especially in our state.

I commend Louisiana’s leaders for taking the brave stance to remove the offensive monuments from public areas in their city. It is time for Mississippi to make similar strides as many in our state find the state flag offensive and non-representing of all Mississippi residents.”

Oliver could not be reached for comment at this time.