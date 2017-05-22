Bolton-Edwards elementary middle schools closed today

Related Coverage A look at Sunday’s storm damage

HINDS COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Central Mississippi is still recovering from severe storms that swept through the area over the weekend.

Damage was caused to several homes and buildings, forcing some schools to be closed today.

Bolton-Edwards Elementary School and Bolton-Edwards Middle School will be closed on Monday, May 22, 2017 because of a power outage.

All other schools in the Hinds County School District will be open.

In the Vicksburg Warren School District power has been restored at Beechwood, Warren Central High School, and River City Early High School. All schools in the district are open on a regular schedule today.