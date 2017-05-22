Bolton-Edwards elementary middle schools closed today

WJTV Published: Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Central Mississippi is still recovering from severe storms that swept through the area over the weekend.

Damage was caused to several homes and buildings, forcing some schools to be closed today.

Bolton-Edwards Elementary School and Bolton-Edwards Middle School will be closed on Monday, May 22, 2017 because of a power outage.

All other schools in the Hinds County School District will be open.

In the Vicksburg Warren School District power has been restored at Beechwood, Warren Central High School, and River City Early High School.  All schools in the district are open on a regular schedule today.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s