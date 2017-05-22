Columbus man accused of locking child inside hot car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) — Columbus Police arrested a man for allegedly leaving a disabled child in a hot car.

Witnesses told police that Brandon Windham Curtis intentionally left the child in the vehicle.

Officers arrested Windham Friday for an outstanding warrant for felony child abuse. The alleged incident happened on May 16 on 12th Avenue North.

Authorities said Windham allegedly rolled up the windows and locked the doors of the car leaving the child inside of it. Officials said the child was unable to get out of the locked vehicle due to her medical condition.

Officers used an unlocking kit to open the door and remove the child.