CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJT) – Delta State beat West Alabama 6-4 in 10 innings to win the South Regional Championship and earn a spot in the College World Series.

This is Delta State’s first appearance in the CWS since 2012.

The tournament is in Grand Prairie, Texas. The Statesmen play their first game Saturday at 6 P.M. Central.

Click the video above for highlights from their win Monday afternoon courtesy of WXVT.